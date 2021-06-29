Madhya Pradesh gets Asia's longest high-speed track for automotive testing

Asia's longest high-speed track for automotive testing near Indore in Madhya Pradesh was virtually inaugurated by heavy industries & public enterprises minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday.

The four-lane track measures 11.3 kilometres, making it the fifth-largest in the world as well. The oval-shaped National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) facility is 16 metres wide and spread on 2,960 acres of land in Pithampur, located 50 km from Indore.

After the inauguration, Javadekar said it was a proud moment for India and a key initiative in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"High-Speed Track is the heart of any proving ground for the auto sector. Today, inaugurated the longest high-speed track in Asia at Indore,” he later tweeted.

High-Speed Track is the heart of any proving ground for the auto sector. Today, inaugurated the longest high-speed track in Asia at Indore. A proud moment for India and a key initiative in realising PM Shri @narendramodi 's vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/lTnaz0ppQv— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 29, 2021

It will be used for automotive and component testing of the maximum speed capabilities of automobiles, including high-end cars. It can test up to 250 kmph of neutral speed and up to 375 kmph of maximum speed on curbs with no limit on the straight patch.

Moreover, the track has no longitudinal slope, which helps in improving the accuracy of the performance measurement.

The minister said the high-speed track would carry out development and homologation tests for all kinds of vehicles.

Now the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will be able to perform a wide variety of automotive tests — like coast down, brake, speedometer calibration, constant speed fuel consumption, noise, vibration measurement, and mileage accumulation among others — on one track.

According to Financial Express, the new track is also open to having vehicles from other countries for getting evaluated.

Project NATRAX

NATRAX automotive testing and certification centres are being built under the National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project of the Heavy Industries Ministry.

NATRAX offers 14 different types of testing tracks, including braking, handling, fatigue, comfort, gradient, and sustainability track, with state-of-the-art test equipment. The new facility can also be used for commercial events like product launches and racing.

According to the facility management, Volkswagen, FCA, Renault, Peugeot, and Lamborghini have shown interest in using it.