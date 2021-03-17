Made in India Jeep Wrangler rolled out; Check the details Updated : March 17, 2021 04:43 PM IST The locally assembled SUV will be available at Rs 53.90 lakh, ex-showroom The vehicle is being assembled at the brand’s plant in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra The cost of the Wrangler is lower than its other Jeep counterparts due to the fact that it is being assembled locally. Published : March 17, 2021 04:41 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply