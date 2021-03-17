Made in India Jeep Wrangler rolled out; Check the details

The iconic rugged off-roader, Jeep Wrangler was launched in India on Wednesday. The locally assembled SUV has been priced at Rs 53.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

The production of Wrangler began in February and pre-bookings were made available at 26 Jeep dealerships across India. The SUV is being assembled at the brand’s plant in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. The same facility is also housing the manufacture of the Jeep Compass. The Indian plant is the second location in the world to churn out the Wrangler, the first being the company’s Toledo facility in Ohio, USA.

The cost of the Wrangler is lower than its other Jeep counterparts due to the fact that it is being assembled locally and is not a CBU (completely built-up) unit.

The Jeep Wrangler will be available in two variants — the Unlimited and Rubicon trims. The trims differ based on their alloy wheels. The Unlimited features 18-inch wheels, while the Rubicon variant has wheels that are a size smaller. However, the Rubicon will feature tyres with thicker sidewalls.

Some of the features of the SUV include a multi-function steering wheel, electronic stability control, automatic headlamps, ambient LED interior lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, front and side airbags, among others.

In addition to this, Wrangler trademarks like removable doors and a hardtop roof will be present. The vehicle will also feature a special 80th-anniversary celebration badging.

The Wrangler will feature a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it can deliver 268hp and 400Nm of torque.

The SUV is available in five colours — Black, Bright White, Sting Grey, Granite Crystal and Firecracker Red. For now, only the petrol variant will be up for grabs in India.

The launch was earlier slated for Match 15, but was put off by a couple of days due to unknown reasons. This Wrangler SUV is a competition to the likes of Land Rover Defender and Mercedez-Benz G 350d.