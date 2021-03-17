  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto

Made in India Jeep Wrangler rolled out; Check the details

Updated : March 17, 2021 04:43 PM IST

The locally assembled SUV will be available at Rs 53.90 lakh, ex-showroom
The vehicle is being assembled at the brand’s plant in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra
The cost of the Wrangler is lower than its other Jeep counterparts due to the fact that it is being assembled locally.
Made in India Jeep Wrangler rolled out; Check the details
Published : March 17, 2021 04:41 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Kalyan Jewellers IPO subscribed 99% so far on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.74 times

Kalyan Jewellers IPO subscribed 99% so far on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.74 times

Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed over 3 times so far on Day 1; retail portion booked 13 times

Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed over 3 times so far on Day 1; retail portion booked 13 times

Assam Assembly Elections 2021: ADR report says 16% candidates in Phase-1 of polls face criminal cases

Assam Assembly Elections 2021: ADR report says 16% candidates in Phase-1 of polls face criminal cases

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement