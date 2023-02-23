Luminar, Mercedes-Benz expand partnership for self-driving tech

Luminar and Mercedes-Benz announced a partnership in January 2022. Palo Alto, California-based sensor maker also plans to build a factory in Asia to support the multi-billion dollar deal.

US-based self-driving sensor maker Luminar Technologies Inc, on Wednesday, announced an expanded partnership with Mercedes-Benz Group to enable fully automated driving for its next-generation vehicles.

Luminar will supply the Mercedes-Benz with Light Detection and Ranging sensors (lidars). These sensors use laser light pulses to measure the distance and are widely seen as essential to achieving fully autonomous driving.

Luminar and Mercedes-Benz announced a partnership in January 2022. Palo Alto, California-based sensor maker also plans to build a factory in Asia to support the multi-billion dollar deal.

Luminar teamed up with Volvo Cars and announced in January last year that a hands-free driving system called "Ride Pilot", which will allow the car to fully take over driving tasks in some limited situations, would be first released in California.

Automakers from Tesla to General Motors are already focusing on autonomous vehicles, but technological and regulatory hurdles remain.

Apart from auto manufacturers, tech firms such as Alphabet Inc's Waymo and Aptiv-Hyundai Motor joint venture, Motional, are also looking to develop autonomous vehicles for commercial use.

(With input from Reuters)