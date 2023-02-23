English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsLuminar, Mercedes Benz expand partnership for self driving tech

Luminar, Mercedes-Benz expand partnership for self-driving tech

Luminar, Mercedes-Benz expand partnership for self-driving tech
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 23, 2023 10:53:13 AM IST (Published)

Luminar and Mercedes-Benz announced a partnership in January 2022. Palo Alto, California-based sensor maker also plans to build a factory in Asia to support the multi-billion dollar deal.

US-based self-driving sensor maker Luminar Technologies Inc, on Wednesday, announced an expanded partnership with Mercedes-Benz Group to enable fully automated driving for its next-generation vehicles.

Recommended Articles

View All
Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Feb 23, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president

Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president

Feb 22, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India

Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India

Feb 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Why India is seeing unusual temperature rise in February and what an early heatwave alert means

Why India is seeing unusual temperature rise in February and what an early heatwave alert means

Feb 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Luminar will supply the Mercedes-Benz with Light Detection and Ranging sensors (lidars). These sensors use laser light pulses to measure the distance and are widely seen as essential to achieving fully autonomous driving.
Luminar and Mercedes-Benz announced a partnership in January 2022. Palo Alto, California-based sensor maker also plans to build a factory in Asia to support the multi-billion dollar deal.
Luminar teamed up with Volvo Cars and announced in January last year that a hands-free driving system called "Ride Pilot", which will allow the car to fully take over driving tasks in some limited situations, would be first released in California.
Automakers from Tesla to General Motors are already focusing on autonomous vehicles, but technological and regulatory hurdles remain.
Apart from auto manufacturers, tech firms such as Alphabet Inc's Waymo and Aptiv-Hyundai Motor joint venture, Motional, are also looking to develop autonomous vehicles for commercial use.
(With input from Reuters)
Also Read: India's first electric double-decker bus starts service in Mumbai
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

LuminarMercedes-Benz Indiaself driving vehicle

Next Article

TVS Motor could be among top 2 two-wheeler makers by 2030 as EV biz promises increase in market share: Analyst

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X