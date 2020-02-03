Associate Partners
Auto sales remain subdued in January as demand slowdown persists

Updated : February 03, 2020 10:19 AM IST

The automobile sales in the month of January remained subdued on the back of low demand and dampened consumer sentiment.
Hyundai Motor India's overall sales declined by 3.37 percent to 52,002 vehicles as against 53,813 sold in January 2019.
Tata Motors' overall sales, including exports in January, declined to 47,862 in January 2020 vehicles against 58,185 units sold in the same month of 2019.
