Have been losing 30% sales in 150cc plus category due to chip shortage: Rajiv Bajaj

Bajaj Auto on Thursday launched the all-new Pulsar 250 in two variants -- R250 and N250 -- priced at Rs 1.40 lakh and Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. The Pune-based automaker had introduced its sports bike, Pulsar, in the Indian market in October 2001. This quarter-litre offering, which comes with the 250 cc BS6 DTS-i oil-cooled engine, elevates the Pulsar portfolio that has spawned motorcycles from 125cc to 220cc since its launch, the company said.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, Rajiv Bajaj , MD of Bajaj Auto said Pulsar is our teacher, it has taught Bajaj everything from technology to engineering to branding and distribution. He said Pulsar is the root of the new Bajaj that one currently sees.

"We look upon Pulsar as our teacher in the university of life. Everything we have learnt about technology, engineering, branding, and distribution, Pulsar has taught us. Pulsar has moved a large part of the Indian market from being a commuting market to a biking market. Pulsar moved Bajaj from being number 4 to being number 1 in the sports category of that market. Pulsar moved Bajaj from being a domestic player to becoming the world's favourite Indian (company) that exports half of what it makes. So, Pulsar is really the root of the new Bajaj, making us the world's most valuable motorcycle company."

Speaking on the semi-conductor chip shortage, Bajaj said the company has been losing an average about 30 percent of sales in the 150cc plus categories due to the shortage. He said he doesn't see an end to the problem, which may continue for another 15 months.

When asked about Bajaj Auto's EV plans, he said, in the long run electrification of vehicles seems inevitable. He said the company plans to start an electric three-wheeler in 2022.

