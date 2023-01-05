With this partnership agreement, the Indian start-up has become Mercedes-Benz Energy’s first partner in Asia to repurpose such modules. Mercedes-Benz Energy and Lohum have been working together for two years and both aims to push sustainability across the battery supply chain with this new partnership.

Homegrown lithium-ion battery recycler Lohum Cleantech and Mercedes-Benz Energy have announced a strategic partnership to annually offtake at least 50MWh across several second-use battery modules. In this multi-year supply contract agreement, both companies have committed to a minimum offtake schedule of 50MWh per annum across multiple second-life module variants.

With this partnership agreement, the Indian start-up has become Mercedes-Benz Energy’s first partner in Asia to repurpose such modules. Mercedes-Benz Energy and Lohum have been working together for two years and both aims to push sustainability across the battery supply chain with this new partnership.

Gordon Gassman, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Energy, in a statement, said, “Lohum is thinking about 2nd life in a very different way than most companies.”

He further added, "Lohum is developing expertise and applications across multiple module variants to create a long-term supply funnel. This flexibility and model unlocks value for both parties and defines the innovation and reliability we seek in strategic partnerships.”

Also Read: EV charging service provider Statiq wins REIL contract for 253 chargers in 4 highways

Lohum is one of the country’s largest producers of sustainable Li-ion battery raw materials through recycling, repurposing, and low-carbon refining, and the only integrated battery recycling and reuse company in the world. The company also claims that its Metelec Lithium-ion battery material recycling and extraction technology yields quality materials and produces zero waste.

Justin Lemmon, Co-founder and Head of International Operations of Lohum, said, “Mercedes-Benz Energy’s model for approaching 2nd life is the most advanced we have seen by far,” Mobility applications include low-power applications such as the electric rickshaw and stationary applications range from small 6KWh batteries to larger 1MWh storage systems.

The agreement enables Lohum to secure high volumes of second-use battery modules from Mercedes-Benz Energy and develop second-life applications primarily focused on the Indian stationary and non-auto mobility storage markets.

Once these second-life modules reach the end of life, Lohum will also offer a buy-back guarantee to recycle them through its hydromet plant. Both companies also claim that wherever it is possible, second life combined with recycling offers the best solution for sustainability and value creation over the long term.

Also Read: India prioritised vehicle purchases over electronic and luxury items in 2022