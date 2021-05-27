  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 98 points higher, Nifty at record closing high; banks, IT stocks lead
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade
Lockheed Martin, GM tie up to develop next-gen lunar rover for NASA

Updated : May 27, 2021 23:13:20 IST

Apollo rovers travelled only 4.7 miles (7.6 km) on the lunar surface, but the next-generation vehicles are being designed to support the first excursions of the Moon's south pole
NASA had appealed to the concerned industries to develop a Lunar Terrain Vehicle
They will manufacture lunar vehicles for NASA's Artemis programme
Published : May 27, 2021 11:13 PM IST

