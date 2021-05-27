Lockheed Martin, GM tie up to develop next-gen lunar rover for NASA

Global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin has joined hands with General Motors (GM) Company to develop a next-generation lunar rover for the future Moon exploration mission of NASA, both the companies announced on May 26.

They will manufacture lunar vehicles for NASA's Artemis programme, which is sending humans to the Moon.

The decision follows NASA’s appeal to the concerned industries to develop a Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV). An LTV is the first of many types of surface mobility vehicles that would enable astronauts to explore the lunar surface farther than ever before.

To support NASA's mission, the two industry leaders will develop a unique vehicle with innovative capabilities, drawing on their unparalleled engineering, performance, technology and reliability legacies, said a release by Lockheed Martin and GM Defense.

Both the companies are hopeful this may allow astronauts to explore the lunar surface in unprecedented fashion and support discovery in places where humans have never gone before.

According to the press release, Lockheed Martin will lead the team by leveraging its more than 50-year-history of working experience with NASA on deep-space human and robotic spacecraft, such as the Orion exploration-class spaceship for Artemis and numerous Mars and planetary spacecraft.

Rick Ambrose, executive vice-president of Lockheed Martin Space, said this alliance brings together powerhouse innovation from both companies to make a transformative class of vehicles.

"Surface mobility is critical to enable and sustain long-term exploration of the lunar surface. These next-generation rovers will dramatically extend the range of astronauts as they perform a high-priority investigation on the Moon that will ultimately impact humanity's understanding of our place in the solar system," Ambrose added.

"General Motors made history by applying advanced technologies and engineering to support the Lunar Rover Vehicle that the Apollo 15 astronauts drove on the Moon," said Alan Wexler, senior vice-president of Innovation and Growth at General Motors.

Apollo rovers travelled only 4.7 miles (7.6 km) on the lunar surface, but the next-generation vehicles are being designed to support the first excursions of the Moon's South Pole, where it is cold and dark with more rugged terrain.

According to the statement, autonomous, self-driving systems will allow the rovers to prepare for human landings, provide commercial payload services, and enhance the range and utility of scientific payloads and experiments.

Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin has built spacecraft and systems that have gone to every planet, been on every NASA mission to Mars and played major roles in the space shuttle programmes and International Space Station power systems.