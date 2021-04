The ongoing lockdown restrictions in Delhi along with five other major states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are expected to hit almost one-third of the country’s passenger car market, according to industry experts.

The lockdown regulations will impact the distribution, retail and after-sales operations in many other states in addition to impacting the production of vehicles and components across the manufacturing units located in the Coronavirus affected regions, a report in Economic Times said quoting industry experts.

The recent lockdown announcements in six states will impact the car sales by almost 30 percent and if it continues it will damage market sentiments, Shashank Srivastava, executive director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said to ET Auto, adding that it can have a big and adverse impact on sales, mainly in the retail segment.

Production units will be taking the hit with reduced volumes if the retail stores are shut similar to last year for long, meaning no sales and increasing fixed costs, said a Pune-based auto parts supplier requesting anonymity.

After the local lockdowns the auto industry would see again a rise in job losses and paycuts coupled with negative sentiments, said Nikunj Sanghi, founder of JS Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd according to the report.

The showroom footfalls in Delhi-NCR had dropped suddenly, commented Amit Garg, promoter of the Delhi NCR-based Shiva Motors, according to the report. He further added that lockdown is not the solution but providing proper medical facilities and adherence to COVID-19 guidelines will be the way forward.

In a recent poll conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a majority (75 percent) of the 710 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) predicted the partial lockdown restrictions could hit the movement of labour and goods, thereby affecting industrial production significantly.

About 56 percent of the CEOs were concerned over production loss of up to 50 percent if there were restrictions on the ecosystem that aids the movement of goods, the CII poll found.