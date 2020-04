Car showrooms have been shut across the country for over a month now. In many places, dealerships were ordered to shut by local bodies even before the government announced the nationwide lockdown.

As automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) look to start production activities in a phased manner at their manufacturing facilities, a big concern is that dealerships should also function simultaneously.

While the Ministry of Home Affairs has not allowed shops and establishments, automobile showrooms are expected to open before May 3. Automakers are developing new SOPs to help customers find their way back to showrooms when they open.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has prepared a ‘Restart Manual’ for its staff at its facilities, and sales and after-sales locations to ensure social distancing, hygienic spaces and processes, and best practices so that customers and staff can participate in the car-buying experience amid the apprehensions caused by the pandemic.

The company’s sales and services staff are changing the way they operate.

"Employees are being directed to maintain transparency while communicating with customers and provide video or photo evidence of safety measures followed at the dealership, wherever required. There will be thermal checking and sanitisation point set-ups at all the entry and exit points, workstations and the premises of the dealerships" TKM said in a statement.

Product demonstration with a twist

Product demos will also see a change as a new disinfection process will be implemented before every demo, to assure customer safety, the company said.

To assuage any fears of infection, customers will be required to wear masks and gloves during test drives, with the company representatives taking the back seat of the car.

Disinfect, disinfect, disinfect

After-sales services will never be the same again. Now, while picking-up and delivering vehicles, staff will be required to showcase a temperature certificate to customers during pick-up, and disinfect their hands before receiving the vehicle keys. The drop-off of the vehicle will only be allowed once the seats and steering is disinfected while invoices will be shared through emails and Toyota Connect app with digital money transactions, the company said.