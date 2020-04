Although the government has permitted manufacturing activity to take place in a phased manner in industrial zones from April 20, automakers will not be able to get into full-scale production immediately.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki says that it will look to restart operations only after May 3, as it faces constraints with some of its vendors falling in red zones. It also lacks factory space as retail showrooms will remain shut till May 3, according to sources.

Since the time between April 20 and May 3 will also include a weekend and the month-end, the company sees sense in eliminating these days before re-commencing the production cycle.

CNBC-TV18 learns from company sources that Maruti Suzuki's factory in Manesar in Haryana and its contract manufacturer Suzuki's factory in Gujarat fall outside of municipal limits, and will be allowed to start manufacturing operations in a phased manner from April 20, according to the latest MHA guidelines.

However, Maruti's Gurgaon facility falls both in the industrial zone (Udyog Vihar) and the municipal zone, and the local administration, that is the Gurgaon commissioner will have to take a call on whether the factory falls under the red zone or not.

Since the company's Manesar facility cannot operate independently of the Gurgaon unit, as there is a movement of components that takes place between the two factories, sources say, the company finds it more feasible to wait until the lockdown is lifted and only then begin full-fledged operations.

There are two important factors that have contributed to this decision. The first one is that vendors to the company are under stress, and according to the company's assessment, close to 150 suppliers of components to the company, including both exclusive and non-exclusive vendors, fall under the red or orange zones.

In the event that even a single exclusive vendor of a component fails to supply to the company, the company cannot undertake the manufacturing process. The company is currently assessing how many of its exclusive vendors are affected by the lockdown.

The second important factor which has resulted in the decision to not begin operations from April 20 is that auto dealerships will not be allowed to function before May 3, as the latest MHA directive does not give shops and establishments such as auto showrooms any relaxations.

The company currently has a pile-up of around 20,000 BS-VI units in its factory, and 1.35 lakh BS-VI units in the network, which means that additional production cannot take place for the lack of factory space in case stock does not move from factories to retail showrooms.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Maruti will also take the time between April 20 to May 3 to do a dry run at its facilities and test how it can implement the new standard operating procedures it will follow to ensure social distancing in common spaces such as canteens, change shifts with a sufficient time lag, and ensure there is enough gap between two stations. It will also be able to determine how much manpower it needs to run the factories according to the new SOP.

While the company declined to comment on the story, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava told CNBC-TV18 that the company is engaging with central and state governments, and currently studying how and when production can be restored.