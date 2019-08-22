Livelihoods more important than playing to galleries on Dalal Street, says Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, the MD of Bajaj Auto is not known to mince words. At a time when the auto industry is cutting back on production and has slashed some 3.5 lakh temporary jobs, Bajaj had some scathing words for his peers.

“How are we going to build a sense of ownership in our own people if we can’t even cushion a shock for 6-12 months and that too a shock of our own making”, he told CNBC-TV18 in a candid interview.

“Salaries for Bajaj Auto employees are just four percent of sales. Getting rid of 10 percent of my people would save only 0.4 percent. Is saving 0.4 percent in EBITDA and playing to the galleries on Dalal Street more important than thousands of jobs?” he asked.

Former Vice Chairman of the Niti Ayog Arvind Panagariya recently said that with respect to the auto industry the case for a government led rescue is particularly dubious.

“Had the auto industry been genuinely competitive, it could have easily made up for the temporary fall in the domestic demand by diverting sales to the vast export market, which was worth $740 billion in 2017. But with just 0.9% share in this market, Indian auto industry has hardly proved its mettle in the world market”, he said.

BVR Subbu, the former President of Hyundai Motors has said that the industry for long has followed an ostrich like approach and considered wholesale billing as akin to sales.

Rajiv Bajaj said he agrees 100 percent with both Arvind Panagaryia and BVR Subbu. Taking a strong divergent view from the rest of the industry Bajaj said that a 5-7 percent drop in retail sales is not a crisis and the industry must look at its own shortcomings before seeking a stimulus from the government. He added that this drop in retail sales would not have hurt so much if companies had invested in global markets in the last 10-15 years.

“A lot of these companies are not able to export as their products are mediocre. When you make everything from scooters, to bikes, to cars, to jeeps, to SUVs to buses and everything under the sun you will not be world class at everything”, Bajaj said.

Bajaj said that the auto industry, due to its own ignorance built up inventory in September last year and it is these stocks that are now being corrected.