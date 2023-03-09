New 'lithium-air' battery may have 4 times higher range than a lithium-ion cell

There’s exciting news for the EV industry and the environment in general. The lithium-air battery — developed by US-based researchers — just needs oxygen from the air to run, so no need for fuel tanks. And it may soon power vehicles for 1,000 miles on a single charge. And more.

US-based researchers have developed a lithium-air battery with up to four times higher range than its lithium-ion counterpart.

The lithium-air battery — developed by researchers at the Argonne National Laboratory and the Illinois Institute of Technology — uses up oxygen from the air to run. The Argonne National Laboratory is part of the US Department of Energy.

Among the entire battery technology available at the moment, the lithium-air battery has the highest projected energy density, which is being considered for the next battery generation beyond lithium-ion, said Argonne Distinguished Fellow Larry Curtis, according to a blog on the laboratory's website.

“With further development, we expect our new design for the lithium-air battery to also reach a record energy density of 1200 watt-hours per kilogram. That is nearly four times better than lithium-ion batteries,” the blog quoted Curtiss as saying.

Usually, the capacity of a battery is measured in density (KwH). The higher the density of the battery, the higher the range.

The blog stated that the new lithium-air design could enable battery packs of electric cars to power the vehicles for over 1,000 miles on a single charge, or could one day also power domestic airplanes as well as long-haul trucks.

The main component in this design is its solid electrolyte instead of the liquid variety that is usually used. Batteries that comprise solid electrolytes do not face safety issue which handicap liquid electrolytes that are used in the lithium-ion and other batteries, which can catch fire by overheating.

The research team's lithium-air battery design is the first one to achieve a four-electron reaction at room temperature. It can also operate with oxygen supplied from the surrounding environment. The battery is capable of running on air, which makes oxygen tanks redundant, a problem that dogged earlier designs.

The research team made use of various techniques to establish that a four-electron reaction was indeed occurring. One of the main techniques was the transmission electron microscopy (TEM) of the discharge products on the cathode surface, the blog stated, adding that the TEM images highlighted some important insights from the four-electron discharge mechanism.

Previous lithium-air battery tests have suffered from short cycle lives. The team found that this was not the case for the new battery design as it built and operated a test cell for 1,000 cycles

. This demonstrated the battery's stability when it came to repeated charge and discharge, the blog stated.

Charging cycles degrade the life of the battery over time. The more times a battery is charged, the shorter its life span is likely to be. Similarly, higher the charging cycles, the longer the life of the battery.