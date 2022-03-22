List of electric cars, commercial EVs now available in India; check prices, other details

People across the world have started making the shift towards environment-friendly electric vehicles (EVs) and Indians are not to be left behind. Car manufacturers are coming up with new battery-operated vehicles almost every quarter now, offering Indian customers with a breadth of options.

Here is a comprehensive list of all types of EVs available in India:

E-SUVs

Tata Nexon EV

Price: Rs 14.54 - 17.15 lakh ex-showroom*

Battery and range: It has a 30.2 kWh 320 V lithium polymer with 312-km claimed range.

Performance and features: The electric motor of Tata Nexon has a performance rating of 129PS and 245Nm torque. It takes 60 minutes to charge from 0-80 percent using a fast DC charger. It is the best-selling EV in the market.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Price: Rs 23.79 - 23.97 lakh ex-showroom*

Battery and range: It has a 39.2kWh battery pack with ARAI-tested range of 452 km

Performance and features: It takes 9.7 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph. The motor has an output of 136PS and 395Nm. The 50kW fast charger charges the battery to 80 percent in just 57 minutes. The 7.2kW AC wall-box charger for home installation takes six hours for a full charge. It comes with a small, portable 2.8kW charger that plugs into a regular wall socket and takes around 19 hours to fully charge.

MG ZS EV

Price: Rs 21.99 -25.88 lakh ex-showroom*

Battery and range: It has a 50.3kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of 461 km.

Performance and features: The electric motor makes 176PS power. The facelifted version of the SUV gets new climate control switches, a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, rear AC vents and a wireless phone charger.

LUXURY EVs

Audi e-tron SUV

Price: Rs 1- 1.18 crore ex-showroom*

Battery and range: The car comes with two battery pack options: 95kWh (360PS/561Nm and up to 408PS/664Nm in Boost) and 71kWh (312PS/540Nm). Both battery packs offer a WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) claimed range of 359-484 km and 264-379 km, respectively.

Performance and features: The Audi e-tron features a dual-motor AWD (all-wheel drive) setup. The luxury e-SUV comes with ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, wireless charging, and power-adjustable front seats.

Jaguar I-Pace

Price: Rs 1.08- 1.12 crore ex-showroom*

Battery and range: It has a 90kWh-battery pack, which gives it a 470km WLTP claimed range

Performance and features: The Jaguar I-Pace boasts two electric motors, one on each axle, with a combined power output of 400PS and 696Nm. It features dual-zone climate control, 16-way heated and ventilated memory front seats, ambient lighting, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a powered tailgate.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Price: Rs 99.50 lakh ex-showroom*

Battery and range: It has an 80kWh battery pack that powers two electric motors, one on each axle. It has a claimed range of 450 km.

Performance and features: The EQC has a head-up display, two 12.3-inch screens with the latest MBUX infotainment system, touchpads on the steering wheel, smartphone-based connected car tech, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, three-zone climate control, and 64 levels of ambient lighting.

MINI Cooper SE

Price: Rs 47.20 lakh ex-showroom*

Battery and range: It has a 32.6 kWh battery pack with a WLTP-claimed range of 270 km.

Performance and features: The electric unit of the car produces 184PS power and 270Nm torque. It offers features like the new 5.5-inch digital driver’s display, an 8.8-inch infotainment system, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, and cruise control.

BMW iX

Price: Rs 1.15 crore ex-showroom*

Battery and range: It has a 76.6kWh twin-battery pack and a WLTP-claimed range of 425 km. The EV supports charging of up to 150kW and can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

Performance and features: It comes with an all-wheel drivetrain and a dual-motor setup. The BMW iX gets a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen system featuring BMW’s latest iDrive 8 infotainment software (debuting on the iX). The luxury eSUV has an optional Bowers and Wilkins sound system with 4D audio function, 5G mobile connectivity, and an optional head-up display.

Porsche Taycan

Price: Rs 1.50-2.10 crore ex-showroom*

Battery and range: It has two battery pack options of 79.2kWh and 93.4kWh. Both variants have a WLTP-claimed range of over 400 km.

Performance and features: The Taycan is offered with both single- and dual-motor options. It comes with a central 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a third vertically-stacked display in the centre console for the climate controls. The luxury EV comes with dual-zone climate control, 18-way power-adjustable sports seats (on the Turbo S variant), an optional 710W 14-speaker BOSE sound system (again on the Turbo S), and a powered tailgate.

Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi e-tron GT

Price: Rs 1.79- 2.04 crore

Battery and range: Both variants get a 93kWh battery pack. The e-tron GT has a WLTP-claimed range of 500 km.

Performance and features: Standard variant has an output of 476PS (530PS during launch control for 2.5 seconds) and 630Nm (640Nm in Boost mode for 2.5 seconds). The RS variant has an output of 598PS (646PS during launch control for 2.5 seconds) and 830Nm.

The luxury EV has a 12.3-inch digital driver display, Audi’s latest 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (as seen on the A6, A8L, and Q8), a tri-zone climate control, and wireless charging. The car is also equipped with a 16-speaker sound system and some RS-specific features such as sportier seats, instrumentation, and red stitching.

E-SEDANS

Tata Tigor EV

Price: Rs 12.24-13.39 lakh ex-showroom*

Battery and range: It has a 26kWh battery with an ARAI-claimed range of 306 km.

Performance and features: The motor has an output of 75PS/170Nm. The EV sedan can be charged from 0-80 percent in 8.5 hours using a standard wall charger and in 60 minutes using a fast charger. Tata offers an auto AC as standard with both variants and a 7-inch Harman touchscreen along with four speakers and an equal number of tweeters.

Mahindra e-Verito

Price: Rs 9.12-9.46 lakh ex-showroom*

Battery and range: The e-Verito has a claimed range of 110 km.

Performance and features: The car has a top speed of 86 kmph. The e-sedan is powered by a three-phase 72V electric motor with an output of 41PS of power and 91Nm of torque.

E-HATCHBACKS

Mahindra e2o plus

Price: Rs 6.07 Lakh - 8.46 lakh ex-showroom*

Battery and range: It has a 210AH Lithium-Ion battery that takes six hours to charge and offers an ARAI-certified range of 110 km.

Performance and features: Top speed of the small EV hatchback is 80 kmph. The acceleration takes it from 0-80 kmph in 14.1 seconds. It is a compact and budget-friendly option for those who are looking to make an affordable switch to clean vehicles.

COMMERCIAL EVs

Tata ULTRA T.7 Electric

Price: Rs 15.29-16.82 lakh

Mahindra E-Supro Cargo Van

Price: Rs 8.45-8.75 lakh

Mahindra E Alfa Cargo

Price: Rs 1.44-1.49 lakh

Piaggio Ape E City/Fixed Battery

Price: Rs 1.97-2 lakh

Mahindra Treo Zor

Price: Rs 3.77-4.12 lakh

Altigreen NEEV High Deck

Price: Price not available

Gkon E Cart Cargo

Price: Rs 60,000-66,000

E-Ashwa E Rickshaw

Price: Rs 1.25-1.27 lakh

Kinetic Safar Jumbo

Price: Rs 3.40-3.45 lakh

Mayuri E-rickshaw

Price: Rs 1.02-1.05 lakh

Saarthi Shavak E Auto

Price: Rs 3.60-3.65 lakh

YC Electric Yatri Super

Price: Rs 1.69-1.73 lakh

E-Ashwa E Auto

Price: Rs 1-1.05 lakh

Star Electrika A1