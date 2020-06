"The same way you choose the crust on a pizza, is how you order this vehicle.” This is how Ashok Leyland's chief technology officer N Saravanan described the commercial vehicle maker's new modular truck platform, which allows buyers to design their new purchase. It was launched via digital livestream on Thursday.

The platform named AVTR is BS-VI compliant and is built to support a range of 18.5-55 tons medium and heavy commercial vehicles. AVTR will also replace the automaker's existing M&HCV line-up in India. In countries where the BS-VI standards are not followed, it will continue its older product line-up.

The platform has been developed with an investment of Rs 500 crore. According to Ashok Leyland, it can support as many as 6 lakh vehicle combinations.

The modular platform is the first of its kind in India, and is based on the tenets of “lean inventory,” claims Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland hopes its new customisable truck platform will help it expand its global footprint for M&HCVs. Among the markets that the truckmaker is targeting, the first point of business will be to intensify its presence in the middle-eastern and African states, markets which “are naturally favourable to India,” said Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland.

“The new range of trucks can be fully customized according to need, application and industry, the type of load and type of road,” explained Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland currently has 3,000 touchpoints in India currently and plans to have one every 50 km across the country.

Sondhi told CNBC-TV18 that this was the best time to launch the new platform, as even though there may be fewer buyers, they will be inclined to buy an Ashok Leyland product, and the company will actively pursue potential buyers.

Sondhi added that the company is leveraging digital technology to offer “superior after sales services”.