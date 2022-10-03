    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Lexus to launch UX in India; check expected price, features, specs and more

    Lexus to launch UX in India; check expected price, features, specs and more

    Lexus to launch UX in India; check expected price, features, specs and more
    The car is expected to be the company’s entry-level offering for India. 

    Luxury car brand Lexus is expected to launch its newest vehicle, the Lexus UX in the next few weeks. The premium mid-range crossover is already a global staple, with the car receiving a 2023 facelift, but it'll be the first time it will hit the Indian roads. Lexus UX is expected to be priced around Rs 60-80 lakh (ex-showroom) though, final prices may vary. The car is expected to be the company’s entry-level offering for India.
    The UX comes in two global variants, electric and hybrid. The car is also the smallest offering from the Toyota-owned car maker. Appearance-wise, the UX looks more like a hatchback than a true crossover. Inside the cabin, you will find a 10.3-inch infotainment screen paired with an impressive 13-speaker Mark and Levinson sound system. Other features include a heads-up display, cooled/heated front seats, heated steering, a sunroof, a wireless charger, two-zone climate control, and smartphone connectivity.
    Honda unveils 2023 Civic Type R: Check price, specifications and other details
    Depending on the trim and variant of the vehicle, other features that the UX may come with include lane tracing assist and adaptive cruise control, as well as auto high beam and road sign assist.
    UX300e, the electric variant of the car, is expected to come with a 54.3kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 300-315 km. The company claims that the motor paired into the vehicle is able to produce 200 bhp power output with 300 Nm of peak torque. The UX300e is able to accelerate from 0-100kmph in 7.5 seconds and has a top speed of 160 kmph.
    UX250h is expected to have a self-charging hybrid powertrain with an engine that can produce 176 bhp. The car also comes in a petrol variant, though it is not known if the variant will be released in India.
    ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 unveiled: Check features here
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
