For car enthusiasts and those who love to cruise long distances, Audi India has announced a new variant to its best-selling Audi Q8 lineup; the Audi Q8 Celebration.

The new variant in the Q8 range brings the best of German engineering to Indian roads, with the coupe-SUV having multiple features.

The entry-level coupe-SUV will widen the brand's appeal and is priced at INR 98.98 lakhs ex-showroom, which is INR 35 lakhs less than the other Audi Q8 variant.

The Feature-Rich Audi Q8

An elegant four-door luxury coupe, the Audi Q8 Celebration brings comprehensive connectivity, rich features, and tough exteriors that make it apt for the city and off-road driving. The futuristic interiors and high-tech navigations make it a perfect companion for business and leisure, and the beautiful design is sure to turn heads.

"Since its very successful launch this January, the Audi Q8 has received an overwhelmingly positive response, and we are confident that the Audi Q8 Celebration will widen the appeal of this irresistible Q model,” he further stated.

The coupe-SUV takes operability to the next level with a top-of-the-line infotainment system, MMI navigation, and Audi Smartphone interface. Premium features like the in-built touch response and intelligent natural language voice control distinguish the high-end vehicle from any other car in the segment.

But while the Audi Q8 Celebration packs amazing features, the vehicle's true capability lies behind the wheel.

A Powerhouse Behind the Wheel

The car is BS6 compliant and provides an output of 340PS, which comes with an eight-speed automatic and the quattro AWD system. This feature makes it comfortable to drive on-road and cross terrain, shooting you from 0-100 kmph in about 5.9 seconds.

As Mr. Dhillon puts it, “The Audi Q8 is an SUV that showcases Audi’s powerful design, cutting-edge technology and depth of engineering. It’s an SUV that’s as pleasurable to sit in as it is to drive and also packs in the versatility of an Audi Q-model. As a brand, we are focused on exceeding customer expectations, and the Audi Q8 Celebration model is another step in that journey.”

Audi Q8 Model Range At A Glance

The Audi Q8 Celebration adds another crown jewel to the versatile Audi Q8 model range. The new variant comes with an optional fully-automatic 4-zone climate control system and contour ambient lighting package, making it par with the other competitors in the range.

Besides the Audi Q8 Celebration, you can also opt for the Audi Q8 and Audi RS Q8, which have a host of features and benefits.

To book the Audi Q8 Celebration or test-drive a model of your choice, drop by the nearest Audi Dealerships across the country or visit the Audi India website for more.