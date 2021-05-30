Leading automakers in India take digital route to push sales amid COVID-19 pandemic Updated : May 30, 2021 12:28:17 IST Currently, more than 40 percent of the customers reach out to Tata Motors via digital channels Digital interfaces, especially, are here to stay as they will be the pivot point to a quick revival into the "normal" and beyond, says Toyota Kirloskar Motor Senior Vice President Naveen Soni. Published : May 30, 2021 12:28 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply