This small cap stock listed 6 months ago is trading 50% above IPO price

Landmark Cars, which made a tepid listing on the exchanges in December 2022 with a 7 percent discount, is now trading 50 higher against its issue price of Rs 506 per share.

The company is a direct beneficiary of the ongoing car premiumisation in India, which has resulted in a rising proportion of utility vehicles. The average selling price of India passenger vehicle industry is about $13,000 versus $20,000 in other developing markets. Thus, as premiumisation of passenger vehicles increase, Landmark Cars can add new Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to its client-list. The company is currently doing business with Mercedes Benz, Jeep, Volkswagen, etc). In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Thakker, Chairman at Landmark Cars said "we focus on premium and luxury cars and also on geographical expansion".

Thakker further added that Landmark Cars has shutdown some of the loss making outlets affecting margins and henceforth, the sustainable margins at earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) level are expected at 6 percent.

The auto dealer reported strong revenue growth of 36 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,594 crore in the financial year 2022-23 driven by new model launches by OEM partners and preference towards luxury vehicles.

ICICI Securities in its initiating coverage on the stock with a target price of Rs 766, says by FY24 end the company is set to double its revenues without changing the net number of outlets. Thakker says "the pre-owned sales can cross a little over Rs 200 crore in over two years, while the used car business is not expected to have a meaningful impact this year".

ICICI Securities expects the company to deliver 20 percent return on equity in the next two years. The stock has gained 4 percent in past one month, but is trading 4 percent lower on the exchanges at 11:30 am on June 16th.