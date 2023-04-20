Mercedes, VW, Honda retailer plans bigger foray into used car market

One of the key goals for Landmark Cars, retailers for Mercedes, Volkswagen, Honda in India, is to make a bigger foray into the used car market in India. This according to, Sanjay Thakker, Chairman of Landmark Cars, recently spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the company's plans for the upcoming fiscal year.

“We will make a foray into the used cars where we believe we have a natural edge,” he said.

According to Thakker, only 4 percent of car sales in India come from the used car market, a figure that is significantly lower than in other countries such as the United States, where 30 percent of car sales come from the used car market.

“The used car market is bigger than the new car market in number of units,” he said.

“Landmark will be focusing on only the brands that they are representing. We represent Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Volkswagen, Jeep, Renault and BYD,” he added.

Thakker believes that there is a huge opportunity in the Indian used car market, and that Landmark Cars is well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity.

The company already has a strong presence in the luxury car segment in India, with dealerships for brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Lamborghini. However, Thakker sees the used car market as a way to expand the company's customer base and reach a wider audience.

