Mercedes, VW, Honda retailer plans bigger foray into used car market

By Sonal Bhutra   | Reema Tendulkar  Apr 20, 2023 4:51 PM IST (Published)
Sanjay Thakker's comments highlight the potential for growth in the Indian used car market, and the role that companies such as Landmark Cars can play in driving this growth. With its strong reputation in the luxury car segment, and a focus on quality and customer service, Landmark Cars is well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity and make a bigger foray into the used car market in the coming fiscal year.

auto | Apr 20, 2023 4:51 PM IST
One of the key goals for Landmark Cars, retailers for Mercedes, Volkswagen, Honda in India, is to make a bigger foray into the used car market in India. This according to, Sanjay Thakker, Chairman of Landmark Cars, recently spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the company's plans for the upcoming fiscal year.

“We will make a foray into the used cars where we believe we have a natural edge,” he said.
According to Thakker, only 4 percent of car sales in India come from the used car market, a figure that is significantly lower than in other countries such as the United States, where 30 percent of car sales come from the used car market.
“The used car market is bigger than the new car market in number of units,” he said.
Also Read | Mercedes-Benz plans to launch 4 EVs in 8-12 months in India
“Landmark will be focusing on only the brands that they are representing. We represent Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Volkswagen, Jeep, Renault and BYD,” he added.
Also Read | Landmark Cars shares rise after healthy sales performance in financial year 2023
Thakker believes that there is a huge opportunity in the Indian used car market, and that Landmark Cars is well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity.
The company already has a strong presence in the luxury car segment in India, with dealerships for brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Lamborghini. However, Thakker sees the used car market as a way to expand the company's customer base and reach a wider audience.
Also Read | Mercedes, Volkswagen, Honda retailer says average selling price of a vehicle has gone up 22% in last nine months
For more details, watch the accompanying video
