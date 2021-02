Tata-owned Land Rover has launched a V8 version of the new Defender. The latest variant is powered with 525 hp and a more aggressive look. The company has made it available in 90 (3-door) and 110 (5-door) variants.

The Defender V8 comes with the renowned supercharged 5.0 V8 within the Jaguar Land Rover group. It offers 525 hp and 625 Nm of torque and is linked with an all-wheel-drive coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

In just 5.2 seconds, the Model 90 accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph. It has a top speed of 240 kmph. This implies that it is the most powerful and fastest Defender ever.

Apart from this, it brings larger anti-roll bars, especially calibrated springs and dampers, as well as an active, electronically controlled rear differential to round the tightest corners. Moreover, the rear axle gets an advantage from a new electronically controlled differential. Its suspension has been recalibrated and firmed up. Beyond this, the anti-roll bars have been resized and the brakes have been enlarged for this type. Apart from this, the Terrain Response driving mode selector has been added and an extra configuration called Dynamic has been introduced which is dedicated to sporty driving.

The Defender V8 has been unveiled with a special series called Carpathian Edition. It has got a limited body colour named Carpathian Grey contrasted by a black hood, roof and tailgate. Also, it gets advantages from a satin protective film.

Talking about its aesthetics, the Defender V8 is identifiable by the V8 logo at the bottom of the front door, the specific 22-inch alloy wheels, and the four tailpipes. Behind its alloy wheels are seen 15-inch discs and blue callipers.

Apart from this, the Defender V8 can also be identified by a few characteristic signs, such as 2 double tailpipes, Ebony Windsor black leather upholstery and Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.