Land Rover opens booking for Discovery Metropolitan Edition at Rs 1.26 crore

By PTI  IST (Published)
Jaguar Land Rover India has opened bookings for the all new Discovery Metropolitan Edition with prices starting from Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). The latest seven seater SUV comes with many upgrades and enhanced new age features, JLR said in a statement.

Jaguar Land Rover India (JLR) has opened bookings for the all-new Discovery Metropolitan Edition with prices starting from Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom), the company said on Monday. The latest seven-seater SUV comes with many upgrades and enhanced new age features, JLR said in a statement.
Available with the P360 Ingenium petrol engine and the D300 Ingenium diesel engine, the new top-of-the-range Metropolitan Edition comes with standard specifications such as a 31.24 cm (12.3) interactive driver display, wireless charging with phone signal booster, four-zone climate control and heated steering wheel among others, the company said. Land Rover Discovery is perhaps the most versatile seven-seater SUV in the Indian market. The Metropolitan edition ups the value proposition for our customers with many upgrades, enhanced new age features & options as standard inclusions, said Rohit Suri, president and managing director of Jaguar Land Rover India.
