Italian supercar maker Lamborghini unveiled its latest sports car in India, the Huracán EVO RWD Sypder. The soft-top Spyder will be available across India at Rs 3.54 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar will have a top speed of 324 kmph.

The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder comes with a 10-cylinder V10 engine, which provides the car with 610 HP (449 kW) and 560 Nm of torque. At just 1,509 kg, its power-to-weight ratio is 2.47 kg/hp. The aluminium and thermoplastic resin body is fitted with a lightweight hybrid chassis, also made of aluminium, and carbon fibre. All this contributes to let the Huracán accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder is fitted with a custom-tuned Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) that allows optimal performance across all road conditions.

Francesco Scardaoni, Regional Director, Automobili Lamborghini in Asia Pacific, said, “Huracán EVO RWD Spyder is an instinctive driver’s car, engineered for individuals who want to experience the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel drive car where electronic intrusion is minimised. As Huracán EVO RWD Spyder features a fun-to-drive experience, it definitely adds vitality to the super sports car market in India as reflected in the increasing number of supercar aficionados.”

The ANIMA button on the Huracán EVO Spyder allows the driver in control of driving modes, with the P-TCS calibrated to suit. The car comes with three modes -- STRADA, SPORT and CORSA. STRADA minimises rear-wheel slippage and manages torque delivery on low-adhesion surfaces. SPORT mode allows the rear wheels to drift during acceleration, with torque limited when the oversteer angle increases. CORSA mode optimises the car’s traction and agility in high-performance conditions.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, “India is one of the strategic markets for Lamborghini and we consistently invest to create unique bespoke experiences for our customers.”