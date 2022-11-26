Auto This Week: Lamborghini Urus Performante, Maruti Suzuki Eeco 2022 facelift launched

Bengaluru-based startup Ultraviolette Automotive launched its first electric bike, the F77, in India, after some pandemic-related delays. Feel the pulse of the auto sector this week.

With the year nearing an end, car launches are slowing down in the country. While luxury carmaker Lamborghini has launched its performance SUV in India, the country’s biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki launched its Eeco van facelift. Here’s a look at some of the biggest headlines this week.

Lamborghini Urus Performante launched at Rs 4.22 crore

Italian hyper sports carmaker Lamborghini launched the Urus Performante in India. The sport SUV is priced starting at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom). The car was launched shortly after its global premiere which happened earlier this year in August.

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launched

Bengaluru-based startup Ultraviolette Automotive launched its first electric bike, the F77, in India. The prices start from Rs 3,80,000 (ex-showroom). The company will also make a 77-unit limited run of a special edition of F77, which will come with better specs.

Volvo Car India to hike prices

Volvo Car India will increase prices of its three models — XC90, XC60 and XC40 Recharge — by up to 1.8 percent. The price of XC40 Recharge will now be Rs 56.9 lakh, the XC 60 will now be priced at Rs 66.5 lakh and the XC90 will now cost 96.5 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki 2022 Eeco facelift launched