Lamborghini to go electric; no combustion cars after 2022

Those who want to purchase a purely internal combustion Lamborghini car and also have the means to buy it have missed the bus as the automaker would only make hybrid cars from 2023 and all the cars that the company will manufacture in 2022 have already been sold.

The Italian super sports car maker has announced that 2023 models will get the plug-in hybrid treatment and in 2024, the company will take this further with the introduction of the first purely electric Lamborghini. The development has been confirmed by Lamborghini's chief executive officer Stephan Winkelmann.

Besides, the company has allocated a record $1.7 billion for making the shift to plug-in hybrid cars. Winkelmann added that Lamborghini plans to roll out purely battery-powered sports cars from the second half of the decade.

According to media reports, the Lamborghini team at Sant'Agata, a small commune in Italy's Bologna city where the company factory is located, is locking down their final designs for the first fully electric model. It is also speculated that the new electric Lamborghini will be a four-door model that serves the purpose of daily commute rather than being a race car.

Post the pandemic-hit 2020, the sports carmaker has recorded consistent growth in its sales. In fact, 2021 was the most successful year for the company in terms of sales as it delivered 8,405 cars globally. Lamborghini also recorded its best-ever performance in India in 2021 by selling 69 cars, beating its previous best tally of 52 cars sold in the country in 2019. In India, the carmaker operates via three dealerships in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.