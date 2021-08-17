Lamborghini launches special edition Urus Graphite Capsule SUV in India; details here

Italian automaker Lamborghini has launched the special edition Lamborghini Urus SUV in India. Branded as the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule, the SUV comes in four matte-themed exterior paint and accents. Even the interiors are similar in theme. The luxury sports car manufacturer has not revealed the price but it could cost more than the standard Urus. The standard Urus is currently priced at Rs 3.15 crore.

The Urus Graphite Capsule is identical to the Standard Urus. The Urus SUV can touch 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and do 0-200 kmph in 12.8 seconds with a top speed of 305 kmph. It sports a twin-turbo V8 and has an output of 650PS and 850Nm of torque.

The Urus Graphite Capsule will be available in four matte colour options – the white Bianco Monocerus, black Nero Noctis, grey Grigio Nimbus and Grigio Keres. The paint extends all the way to the front, rear, and side sills. In sync with the four matte colour options are the four accent colours that one can choose from -- orange Arancio Leonis and Arancio Dryope, yellow Giallo Taurus and the green Verde Scandal. The accent colours are visible across the front splitter, door inserts and rear spoiler as well as the 23-inch Taigete rims.

The interior of the car has dark, anodised aluminium trim added to the dashboard and door panels along with matt-finish carbon fibre inserts. The exterior accent colours can also be seen inside on the central tunnel leather trim, seat bolster inserts, seat stitching and the embroidered Lamborghini logo on the headrests.

The Lamborghini Urus has sold over 100 units in India since 2018 of the 15,000 units sold worldwide.