Lamborghini India launches SUV Urus S at Rs 4.18 crore

Lamborghini’s latest offering Urus S, launched in global markets in September last year, is the customisation-oriented version of the Urus line-up and is placed below the performance-focused Urus Performante.

Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Lamborghini on Thursday launched the Urus S, the company’s second model in its Urus line-up apart from the Urus Performante. The new sports utility vehicle (SUV) Urus S is priced starting at Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The new Urus S goes up against high-end SUVs’ like Aston Martin DBX 707, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, BMW XM, Audi RSQ8 and Maserati Levante Trofeo.

Exterior and interior design

The new Lamborghini Urus S comes with the same cosmetic upgrades as the Urus Performante and gets a new and upgraded bumper and bonnet. The Urus S, in terms of inside, features a similar interior design as the Urus Performante. The SUV’s trunk comes with a capacity of 616 litres and the car can take 85 litres of fuel in one go.

While the new SUV uses leather as standard on the inside, the Urus Performante has a Black Alcantara interior as standard. However, it should also be noted that one can still get an Alcantara interior as an additional customisation option as Lamborghini promises to allow a greater degree of customisation on the Urus S by offering a wider range of materials.

Powertrain and performance

In terms of powertrain, the Urus S gets the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 as the Urus Performante and churns out 666hp and 850Nm of torque. The motor sends power to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Urus S claimed to sprint from 0-100kph in 3.5 seconds, while the Urus Performante can do the same in 3.3 seconds. Lamborghini also said that its new SUV can reach from 0-200 km in 12.5 seconds with a top speed of 305 km/h.

In addition to sprint speeds, the Urus S and Urus Performante also get different suspension set-up. While the Urus Performante’s suspension set-up is focused on the sportier side for better handling, the Urus S still carries the air suspension from before.

The Urus S also gets six different drive modes – Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia, Neve and Terra ((Street, Sport, Track, Sand, Snow and Mud).