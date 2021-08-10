Lamborghini announces 'new' Countach with 21-sec video; will it be electric or hybrid?

The Lamborghini Countach will once again be unveiled to the world. The Italian car manufacturer had recently released its 21-second teaser, ‘The new Lamborghini Countach is coming.’

“We make dreams come true. We did it with the classic Countach in the 1970s. And we’re doing it again. The new Lamborghini Countach is coming,” the Twitter announcement said.

Though little is known about the new Lamborghini Countach, rumours suggest that this could be an electric vehicle as the company plans to launch a model by 2025. But reports also suggest that the revived model will include a hybrid powertrain.

The original Lamborghini Countach LP 500 was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show 50 years ago. The sports car, far ahead of its times, was styled by Marcello Gandini, Design Director of Carrozzeria Bertone. Marcello Gandini incorporated the scissor doors, which are still seen as futuristic when it comes to automobiles.

A slightly different version from the LP 500 was the Countach that went into production in 1974. It had a platform frame rather than a tubular one, was equipped with a 12-cylinder 4971cc engine with the interiors featuring sophisticated electronic instrumentation.