Automobile major KTM has unveiled 890 Duke, which will replace its 790 Duke. The new bike will be compliant of the Euro 5 emissions norms unlike its predecessor, which was discontinued for this very reason.

The 890 Duke gets an 889cc LC8 parallel twin engine, which is also seen in the 890 Duke R that was introduced last year. It is a significant upgrade from 790 Duke, which displaced 789cc. KTM 890 promises to offer up to 113bhp along with 92Nm, more than 790 Duke, which produced 103bhp with 87Nm. It is, however, lower compared to 890 Duke R, which is capable of delivering 121hp and 73lbft.

The rotating mass of the new bike’s engine has been increased by 20 percent, making it better in terms of stability. 890 Duke weighs 169kg, the same as 790 Duke, meaning it is better in power-to-weight ratio than the latter.

The motorcycle comes with a Chromium-Molybdenum steel frame and an Aluminium sub-frame, fitted to give it a sporty feel. It features a 43mm WP Apex USDs up front along with a gas-assisted monoshock at the rear and twin 300mm discs up.

Every mode comes with different settings in terms of throttle response, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, ABS and a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The bike is also equipped with a 6D lean angle sensor assisted by the IMU.

The company is hoping that the successor of the Scalpel will make a big statement in not just the midweight market but also in the naked bike segment.