KTM launches all new BS6-compliant range in India

KTM has launched its entire BS6-compliant range in India in accordance with the latest emission norms. All the popular models, 125 Duke, 200 Duke and RC390, have been upgraded from BS4 to BS6 with a hike in price between Rs 3300 to Rs 10,500 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Among the bikes, the 200 Duke received most significant upgrades including a complete makeover, increase in tank capacity and introduction of two new colour variants - orange and white.

The price of the model rose from approximately Rs 1.63 lakh to Rs Rs 1.73 lakh (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). The RC200, on the other hand, maintained its older design despite the upgrade and two new colour variants option. The price of the model also rose by over Rs 6000 to Rs 1.97 lakhs (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

In other significant changes, the company has given mild updates to its smallest products, i.e. 125 Duke and RC125 making them available at less than Rs 1.56 lakh in the market.

The 390 Duke, meanwhile, witnessed some serious upgrades including the addition of a quick-shifter for clutchless gearshifts, and new paint scheme.

The price of the bike has witnessed only a slight change standing at less than Rs 2.53 lakh compared to the previous version Rs 2.48 lakh (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).