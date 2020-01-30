Auto
KTM launches all new BS6-compliant range in India
Updated : January 30, 2020 01:43 PM IST
All the popular models have been upgraded from BS4 to BS6 with a nominal hike in price.
The 200 Duke received most significant upgrades including a complete makeover, increase in tank capacity and introduction of two new colour variants.
