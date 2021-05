Pune based bike manufacturer KTM India has extended the service and warranty periods of all its products in India till July 31. This extension is valid for the KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles for which the warranty and free service period were valid till May 31.

The service and warranty extension comes following the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extended lockdowns and travel restrictions in nearly all the states and territories, informed the Austrian bike maker in an official press release.

KTM has over 460 stores spread across 365 cities in the country.

Sumeet Narang, President, Bajaj Auto (Probiking), in the release commented, as KTM is aware customers may struggle to get their vehicles serviced on time or avail warranty benefits that may have expired during this period, two months warranty and service extension across all KTM and Husqvarna models have been allowed.

Following these instructions by the parent company, all KTM Probiking showrooms pan India will pass on the benefits of extension of free service and warranty to all its customers.

KTM, since 1953, has over 300 plus world championships worldwide and made its entry into India in 2012. Bajaj Auto which has a 48 percent stake in KTM AG has been in partnership with them for the past 13 years. Currently, KTM has over 2.7 lakhs customers in India making India the largest market for KTM globally.