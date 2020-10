KTM is all set to reveal its latest bike 890 Adventure today globally. However, the model, whose images and details have already been released by the company, is unlikely to be launched in India.

According to a company statement, the bike will have two variants -- 890 Adventure R and 890 Adventure R Rally. A successor of Adventure 790 variants, the new models will have several features such as headlights, minimal bodywork, low-slung fuel tank and two-piece seat that will be identical to the predecessor.

In terms of displacement, both bikes will have 889cc engine that comes with 105hp at 8,000rpm and 100Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. While these features are sure to raise the interest of Indian bikers, it is unlikely that the model will be launched in the country anytime soon.