KTM 200 Duke gets LED headlamp; know the price and features

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM on Monday launched the 2023 edition of its popular naked bike, the 200 Duke, with a new LED headlamp. The bike is priced at Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is a slight increase over the previous model.

The new LED headlamp, which is the same as the one seen on the 250 Duke and 390 Duke, consists of 32 LEDs with 6 reflectors for the beam and an additional LED daytime running light. The headlamp gives the bike a more aggressive and modern look, and also improves visibility at night.

The rest of the bike remains unchanged from the previous model. The new 2023 KTM Duke 200 is powered by a 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that churns out 25 BHP and 19.2 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

The 200 Duke has a trellis frame with WP suspension at both ends. It has a 43 mm upside-down fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The braking system comprises a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

The bike has a fuel tank capacity of 13.5 litres and a kerb weight of 159 kg. It is available in two colours - Orange and White. The KTM 200 Duke competes with other naked bikes in the segment such as the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Yamaha FZ25.

