KTM 200 Duke gets LED headlamp; know the price and features

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM on Monday launched the 2023 edition of its popular naked bike, the 200 Duke, with a new LED headlamp. The bike is priced at Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is a slight increase over the previous model.

The new LED headlamp, which is the same as the one seen on the 250 Duke and 390 Duke, consists of 32 LEDs with 6 reflectors for the beam and an additional LED daytime running light. The headlamp gives the bike a more aggressive and modern look, and also improves visibility at night.

The rest of the bike remains unchanged from the previous model. The new 2023 KTM Duke 200 is powered by a 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that churns out 25 BHP and 19.2 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.