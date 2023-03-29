Kia unveils EV9 Electric SUV: Check features, specifications and more

The Kia EV9 E-SUV is set to debut in the first week of April in New York and the broader launch will happen by February 2025. Any details regarding the price and India launch have not been revealed. However, the vehicle is expected to be sold at a price range of Rs 55 to 80 lakh in India.

South Korean automaker Kia has unveiled the production-ready EV9 electric SUV, which is set to replace the EV6 as the company’s flagship electric car globally. Kia had earlier showcased the EV9 Concept car at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida and it has announced that the final version of it will debut in New York in the first week of April. The broader launch of the EV9 will be done by February 2025.

Kia EV9 Battery, Range and Performance

The base model of the EV9 will get a 76.1 kWh battery and the top-end model will get a 99.8 kWh battery with 800V charging. Kia claims that the E-SUV can provide a range of 238 km with just 15 minutes of charge and a range of 541 km on a full charge.

The EV9 features a vehicle-to-load feature that helps users to use the battery backup as an energy source to power other devices.

The carmaker claims that the E-SUV is capable of sprinting from 0-100kph in just 9.4 seconds. Kia is also expected to reveal an EV9 GT Performance variant soon.

Design

The EV9 gets a D-segment SUV dimension and its E-GMP platform allows it to have a long wheelbase.

The front end gets boxy shoulders with sharp and angular fenders and the look is being referred to as the ‘Digital Tiger Face’.

Interior

The EV9 features various sustainable materials such as plant-based BioPU, for the cabin and seats.

It gets a panoramic display for both the instrument cluster and infotainment system and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system.

The front seats have a back massage function while the second-row seats have 180 degrees swivel function. The E-SUV features two separate sunroofs at the front and back.

Features

The Kia EV9 features a super wide 3100-mm wheelbase and buyers can choose from 21-inch, 20-inch or 19-inch wheel options. The E-SUV offers seven-seater and six-seater configurations, featuring 3-seater bench seats.

It gets Kia’s Level 3 ADAS functionality with 15 sensors and 2 LiDAR scanners which provide advanced driver assistance such as Highway Driving Pilot (HDP), Remote Smart Parking Assist 2.0 (RSPA) and more.

India Launch

As of now, Kia has only confirmed that the EV9 will be broadly launched in February 2025. Any details regarding the price and India launch have not been revealed. However, the vehicle is expected to be sold at a price range of Rs 55 to 80 lakh in India, according to reports.