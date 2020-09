Auto

Kia Sonet set for India launch on Friday: Check variants, features and other details

Updated : September 17, 2020 02:27 PM IST

The new KIA Sonet comes in petrol and diesel engine versions and a wide range of powertrain options.

New KIA Sonet comes with two petrol engine versions - 1.2-litre four-cylinder and 1.0 T-GDi – and 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine.