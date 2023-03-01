Kia Sonet sales beat Seltos in February as automaker records 36% rise in India sales

Interestingly, Kia India’s first-ever model in the country Seltos, which was also its best-selling car in India, lost to Sonet in terms of sales last month. The SUV Seltos rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Harrier.

Kia India on Wednesday announced that it had sold 24,600 cars in India in February 2023. The South Korean automobile manufacturer also revealed that its sports utility vehicle (SUV) Sonet has become the top contributor with 9,836 dispatches, followed by the 8,012 units of Seltos.

Interestingly, Kia India’s first-ever model in the country Seltos, which was also its best-selling car in India, lost to Sonet in terms of sales last month. Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Tata Harrier are some of the SUV Seltos' rivals.

The company, in a statement, said it recorded a 35.8 percent rise in domestic sales compared to 18,121 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Kia’s multi-utility vehicle Carens recorded sales of 6,248 units in the last month, while the minivan Carnival managed to contribute only 504 units during the same period.

Kia India also revealed that Carens has sold 76,904 units, at an average of almost 6,000 units a month, since its launch a year ago. During 2022, Kia Carens registered 62,756 unit sales and was among the top 10 utility vehicles sold in the year.

“Achieving 35.8 percent growth against the industry’s growth of 10 percent shows the love and confidence the Indian consumers have for the brand.” said Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head of Sales & Marketing at Kia India.

Kia India is among the top five domestic carmakers in the Indian automobile industry and has a product portfolio of five different models so far. Since its inception in August 2019, the company had sold around 6.75 lakh cars in the Indian market and exported 1.9 lakh units in 95 countries.

Kia India has an annual production capacity of approximately 300,000 units. The company offers five vehicles – the Seltos, the Carnival, the Sonet, the Carens, and the EV6 - in the Indian market. The company also revealed that it has completed more than 8 lakh dispatches from its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh.