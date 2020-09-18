Auto Kia Sonet compact SUV launched; ex-showroom price begins from Rs 6.71 lakh Updated : September 18, 2020 12:47 PM IST This is the third car that is being launched by Kia Motors in India after the Seltos SUV and the Carnival MPV. The SUV will directly compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.