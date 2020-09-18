Kia Sonet compact SUV launched; ex-showroom price begins from Rs 6.71 lakh

South Korean auto major Kia on Friday launched its compact SUV Sonet in the Indian market starting at an introductory price of Rs 6.71 lakh for the base HTE variant. The Kia Sonet compact SUV was first showcased as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in February.

This is the third car that is being launched by Kia Motors in India after the Seltos SUV and the Carnival MPV.

The bookings for the Kia Sonet have been already started at the company's official website along with the official dealerships around the country.

The SUV will directly compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport.

Compact SUVs are typically sub-4 metre SUVs that aim to offer the drive quality and handling of an SUV while being priced at par with or at a slight premium to base sedans.

The Sonet is available in eight monotone and three dual tone colour options. The monotone colour options are – intense red, beige gold, aurora black pearl, gravity grey, steel silver, intelligent blue, glacier white pearl and clear white.

The company has said it has already registered more than 25,000 bookings of Sonet with 1,000 bookings coming in each day.

Here's the Kia Sonet variant wise price breakup-

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTE (5MT) - Rs 6.71 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTK (5MT) - Rs 7.59 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.2-litre Petrol HTK+ (5MT) - Rs 8.45 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ (6MT) - Rs 9.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTK+ (7DCT) - Rs 10.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTX (6MT) - Rs 9.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol HTX+ (6MT) - Rs 11.65 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol GTX+ (6iMT) - Rs 11.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTE (6MT) - Rs 8.05 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTK (6MT) - Rs 8.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTK+ (6MT) - Rs 9.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTX (6MT) - Rs 9.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT HTX+ (6MT) - Rs 11.65 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel WGT GTX+ (6MT) - Rs 11.99 Lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre Diesel VGT HTK+ (6AT) - Rs 10.39 Lakh