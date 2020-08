The booking process for the all-new Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV has commenced in India. With the launch of the model all set to take place next month, the South Korean automaker is expecting to cash in on the upcoming festive season after the economic downturns following the COVID-19 crisis.

How to book

Interested people can approach any Kia dealership or visit the official website to book the car. Prospective buyers will have to pay Rs 25000 as a token amount.

Features and Specifications

The Sonet will be produced at the company's Anantapur plant and will come with multiple powertrain options to suit virtually all requirements of the segment.

It will also come with 1.2-litre and 1-litre turbo petrol variants besides 1.5-litre diesel trims mated to a choice of five manual and automatic transmissions.

"The compact SUV would also come with first-in-class diesel six-speed automatic transmission," the automaker said.

The Sonet is developed and engineered from the ground-up jointly by Kia Motors India and Kia's global research and development headquarters in South Korea.

Sonet, which is Kia's third product in India after Seltos and Carnival, would compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 in the domestic market.