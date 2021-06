Kia Corporation revealed key details of the all-new fifth generation version of the Kia Sportage SUV -- the premium five-seater SUV -- to the world. The new Kia Sportage, with significant updates to the design and interiors, will be launched globally later this year but is unlikely to be available in India in 2021.

Along with the standard Sportage range, Kia will also launch a higher-spec X-line variant, which features different bumpers, side sill and a curved roof rack. For the interior, Kia will offer different trims options which include sage green or black seats along with quilting or black metal wood finishes.

The rotund portly frame of the old model has been replaced with a sharp, futuristic new look.

The front end gets the company's signature tiger-nose grille with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights and headlights.

The cabin has now been transformed into a more luxurious and comfortable space for occupants. The cabin is dominated by a huge horizontal screen that houses the digital dashboard and the infotainment system, said Kia executives.

The interior and the dashboard carry a minimalist design. The instrument console and the touchscreen are mounted on the same panel, angled towards the driver, giving it a Mercedes-Benz-like feel, said Kia executives.

The 3D AC vents are nicely designed too, lending a slim, lean look to the cabin. Kia says the touchscreen is easy to use and highly intuitive. The centre console gets a premium gloss finish along with cup holders, soft-touch switches and a shift-by-wire transmission dial.

The Kia Sportage SUV shares the same N3 platform used for the new Hyundai Tucson and Kia K5 SUVs.