Kia Seltos SUV to be launched today, Kia Motors promises same-day delivery

South Koran auto major Kia Motors will launch mid-sized SUV Seltos today, marking its debut in India. The automaker is also promising the same-day delivery from its 265 touch-points across 160 cities. Kia Motors last month rolled out the much-touted SUV Kia Seltos manufactured at its state-of-the-art facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The company will be holding a launch event at 12 PM today.

Kia Seltos, which will be BS-VI compliant right from the launch, will be available in a highly efficient, brand new smart stream engine that will come in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and first in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol.

As of last week, Kia Seltos had received over 23,000 pre-bookings after opening bookings on July 16, including an e-book option from Kia Motors India official website and physically from the numerous Kia Motors India dealerships, according to a company official.

Kia Motors said it manufacturing facility in Anantapur, spread over 536 acres, has an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles and will also be capable of producing hybrid and electric vehicles.

The plant is equipped with the most advanced global technologies such as Robotics and Artificial Intelligence and is remarkably environment-friendly with capabilities like 100 per cent water recycling within the plant, a company press release said.

Kia Motors announced the commencement of mass production of SUV Seltos after testing the vehicle over 20 lakh km in different climatic conditions and some of the most challenging terrains in India, the company said.