Kia Seltos SUV pre-booking starts today in India

South Korean automaker Kia Motors have started the pre-booking of its upcoming SUV Seltos in India form today. The pre-booking of Kia Seltos SUV is accepted with an advance payment of Rs 25,000.

The bookings can be done via the online mode and also through its 206 sales points across the country. The Kia Seltos SUV, according to the company is designed and developed keeping the Indian market in mind.

Manufactured at the company plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, the Kia Seltos SUV will also be exported to the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and other Asian countries.

Available in two trims - GT line, which is suitable for the performance enthusiasts, and Tech line, aimed at families, Kia Seltos will be BSVI compliant. It will come in three variants -- 1.5 petrol, 1.5 diesel, 1.4 turbo petrol mated with both manual and automatic transmissions.

PHOTOS: Kia Motors unveils new SUV Kia Seltos in India

While the pricing has not yet been declared, the car is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh to 17 lakh and could provide stiff competition to existing brands like Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks among others.