Auto
Kia Seltos SUV pre-booking starts today in India
Updated : July 16, 2019 11:24 AM IST
The company is seeking Rs 25,000 as payment for advance booking.
Available in two trims - GT line, which is suitable for the performance enthusiasts, and Tech line, aimed at families, Kia Seltos will be BSVI compliant.
The car is expected to be priced between Rs 11 to 17 lakh.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more