Kia Seltos launched at starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh

Kia Motors, South Korea's second-largest auto company, has launched its much-awaited sport utility vehicle (SUV) Seltos on Thursday, marking its debut in India's competitive auto market. Kia Seltos' starting prices is Rs 9.69 lakh and the SUV's top-specification model costs Rs 15.99 lakh. The company begins delivery of Kia Seltos from today.

Manohar Bhat, vice president and head of marketing, Kia Motors, said the company has received 32,035 bookings for SUV Kia Seltos since bookings opened on July 16. The company allowed booking via Kia Motors India official website and physically from the Kia Motors India dealerships.

Kia Seltos, which will be BS-VI compliant right from the launch, will be available in a highly efficient, brand new smart stream engine that will come in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and first in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol. The model comes in both petrol and diesel variants.

The SUV also has UVO feature, short for 'your voice', an AI-based voice command system. UVO has 37 smart features, including a remote control to start and stop the engine, set the AC temperature before stepping in, turn on the in-built air purifier, turn the locks on and off just like the horns and lights.

Kia Seltos has a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay as well as navigation. The top-spec variants get a 7-inch display for the instrument console, a Bose music system apart from cruise control, an electric sunroof, two-step recline function for the rear seat, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable front seat, traction control, hill-start assist and a 360-degree camera with front and rear sensors.

Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with ESC, disc brakes on all four wheels and a tire pressure monitor.

Kia Motors said the SUV is manufactured at its facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The manufacturing facility is spread over 536 acres, has an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles and will also be capable of producing hybrid and electric vehicles.