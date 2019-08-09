Auto
Kia Seltos receives over 23,000 pre-bookings in India
Updated : August 09, 2019 09:41 AM IST
Overall, Kia has invested $2 billion in India, including $1.1 billion in the plant, the company had earlier said.
"I must inform you that we had opened bookings with an option to e-book the Seltos from Kia Motors India official website and physically from the numerous Kia Motors India dealerships on July 16 itself... we have received over 23,000 bookings," Manohar Bhat Kia Motors India Vice President and Head - Sales and Marketing said.
