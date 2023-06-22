Kia Seltos facelift to get dual-zone climate control and panoramic sunroof

The Kia Seltos facelift will be officially unveiled on 4 July 2023, and the pricing of the Seltos is also expected to be announced during the same event.

Kia is gearing up to launch the updated version of the Seltos SUV in India, which will come with some new features and cosmetic changes. The latest spy images reveal that the mid-spec variant of the Seltos facelift will get dual-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof option.

The spy images, available on several social media sites, show the centre console of the updated Seltos, which has a redesigned HVAC control unit. The unit now also houses media controls, which are physical buttons instead of touch-based ones. The temperature setting dial has been replaced by buttons on either side of the panel, which also has a thin chrome strip dividing it from the media controls. The hazard light switch has also been redesigned and placed between the central AC vents.

The Seltos facelift will also get a larger panoramic sunroof, which will replace the existing single-pane unit. This feature is likely to be offered from the mid-spec variants onwards, like in the outgoing Seltos.

Another feature that is expected to be added to the facelift is an ADAS suite, which will include features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and forward collision warning. A previous spy shot showed a square module placed in the front bumper, which could be part of the ADAS system.

On the outside, the Seltos facelift will get a new design for the alloy wheels on the mid-spec variants. The India-spec model will also have some cosmetic differences from the international model, such as a different grille and bumper design.

The engine options for the Seltos facelift are likely to remain unchanged, with a 115hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 116hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, Kia may also introduce a 160hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that powers the Carens MPV. The gearbox options are likely to be carried over from the current model.

The Kia Seltos facelift will compete with other midsize SUVs in the Indian market, such as the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, and the upcoming Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross.