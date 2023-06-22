CNBC TV18
Kia Seltos facelift to get dual-zone climate control and panoramic sunroof

By Vivek Dubey  Jun 22, 2023 2:51:08 PM IST (Published)

The Kia Seltos facelift will be officially unveiled on 4 July 2023, and the pricing of the Seltos is also expected to be announced during the same event.

Kia is gearing up to launch the updated version of the Seltos SUV in India, which will come with some new features and cosmetic changes. The latest spy images reveal that the mid-spec variant of the Seltos facelift will get dual-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof option.

The spy images, available on several social media sites, show the centre console of the updated Seltos, which has a redesigned HVAC control unit. The unit now also houses media controls, which are physical buttons instead of touch-based ones. The temperature setting dial has been replaced by buttons on either side of the panel, which also has a thin chrome strip dividing it from the media controls. The hazard light switch has also been redesigned and placed between the central AC vents.
The Kia Seltos facelift will be officially unveiled on 4 July 2023, and the pricing of the Seltos is also expected to be announced during the same event. The Seltos facelift will also get a larger panoramic sunroof, which will replace the existing single-pane unit. This feature is likely to be offered from the mid-spec variants onwards, like in the outgoing Seltos.
