Kia Seltos facelift launched with new features and turbo-petrol engine

Kia India has launched the Seltos facelift with a host of new features, design updates, and a more powerful turbo-petrol engine. Bookings for the refreshed mid-sized sports utility vehicle (SUV) will open on July 14.

Interestingly, this Seltos facelift comes after almost four years since its debut in India in August 2019. Kia claims that it has sold over five lakh units of the Seltos in the country. The Seltos facelift gets a new front fascia with redesigned headlights, LED daytime running lamps, fog lamps, and a front bumper.

The side profile of the new car is highlighted by new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, while the rear gets new inverted L-shaped tail lights with an LED light bar, sequential turn indicators, and a revised bumper. The Seltos facelift also gets a new Pewter Olive colour option along with eight other solid colours and two dual-tone colours.

The interior of the Seltos facelift features a dual-screen set-up with two 10.25-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment touchscreen. The central console has also been revamped with slimmer AC vents and a new panel for the HVAC and audio controls. The X Line trim gets a sage green interior theme, while the GT Line variants get a black and white interior theme.

The Seltos facelift is loaded with features such as dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 8-inch heads-up display, electronic parking brake, Bose-tuned 8-speaker system with sound mood lamps and 17 ADAS functions like forward collision warning assist, blind spot collision warning, and lane keep assist.

The Seltos facelift also gets six airbags as standard, tyre pressure monitoring system, ESC, and Hill Assist Control. The Seltos facelift continues to offer the 115hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine and the 115hp, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine with manual, CVT, iMT, and automatic gearbox options.

However, the highlight of the Seltos facelift is the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that replaces the older 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The new engine produces 160hp and 253Nm of torque, which is 20hp and 10Nm more than the previous engine. The new engine comes with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The Seltos facelift will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the upcoming Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross in the crowded mid-size SUV segment.