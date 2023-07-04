Kia Seltos facelift launched with new features and turbo-petrol engine

The Seltos facelift is loaded with features such as dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 8-inch heads-up display, electronic parking brake, Bose-tuned 8-speaker system with sound mood lamps and 17 ADAS functions.

Kia India has launched the Seltos facelift with a host of new features, design updates, and a more powerful turbo-petrol engine. Bookings for the refreshed mid-sized sports utility vehicle (SUV) will open on July 14.

Interestingly, this Seltos facelift comes after almost four years since its debut in India in August 2019. Kia claims that it has sold over five lakh units of the Seltos in the country. The Seltos facelift gets a new front fascia with redesigned headlights, LED daytime running lamps, fog lamps, and a front bumper.