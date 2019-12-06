Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1
Updated : December 06, 2019 03:14 PM IST
The company has not ascertained the extent of the price increase
KMI is also expected to launch its second product in India, the luxury multi-purpose vehicle, Carnival, at the beginning of next year
The auto maker plans to come out with a new product every six months
