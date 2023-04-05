Kia India to restart bookings for 2023 version EV6 from April 15

Kia India managed to sell 432 units of EV6 in 2022. Interestingly, the final deliveries turned out to be over four times what the carmaker had planned for the Indian market.

South Korean automobile manufacturer Kia on Wednesday announced bookings for the next batch of its electric vehicle EV6 will open in India from April 15, 2023. The Kia EV6, launched in June last year, is available in two variants — GT Line and GT Line AWD at an ex-showroom price of Rs 60.95 lakh and Rs 65.95 lakh respectively.

Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO of Kia India, in a statement, said, “For this year, we are focusing on importing more products to cater to the audiences who couldn’t get their hands on the premium car last year by expanding our dealer network.”

The company managed to sell 432 units of EV6 in 2022. Interestingly, the final deliveries turned out to be over four times what the carmaker had planned for the Indian market. It also plans to expand the 150 kW high-speed charger network from the existing 15 dealerships to all 60 outlets.

The Kia EV6 is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The electric crossover is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor and a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The company claims that the car can offer a maximum driving range of 528 km (WLTP cycle).

In India, the EV6 is offered in single-motor and dual-motor variants. The single-motor RWD variant packs 226 BHP and 350 Nm, while the AWD version produces 321 BHP and 605 Nm. The battery supports ultra-fast charging, which adds 100 km of range in 4.5 minutes.