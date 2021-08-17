Kia India teases Seltos X-Line SUV; launch expected around Diwali

Kia India has dropped the teaser for the special edition model of its new Seltos X-Line SUV, hinting the launch is around the corner.

It is being speculated that the car may be made available in India during the festive season in October-November. A more detailed announcement is expected on August 22, when Kia Motors completes two years in India.

In a tweet, Kia India shared a small clip that shows the headlights of the SUV with the caption saying, "It’s time to unleash #ANewSpeciesOfBadass #ProjectX unveiling soon!"

The clip reveals a more 'macho' exterior with heavy use of dark chrome elements. The orange accents on the matte grey paint give the SUV a more animated look.

This comes more than a year after Kia India showcased its ambitious Seltos SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. The new Seltos X-Line, being referred to as Project X by Kia India, is being hailed as the dark-themed and more aggressive version of the carmaker's regular Seltos SUV.

The SUV showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 had roof rails, alloy wheels, bumper inserts, body cladding, and the ‘Seltos’ lettering on the hood and boot lid. However, maximum change has been introduced on the inside as the Seltos X-Line sports an all-black interior theme.

The specifications that make Seltos X-Line SUV a standout include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and a sunroof.